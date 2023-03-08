Longtime Top Democratic Legislator Dies

Photo by David Jiang via CC SA 4.0

Longtime top Arizona Democrat Jack Jackson Sr., father of fellow state legislator Jack Jackson Jr. and a champion of the Navajo Nation and former council delegate, has reportedly died at the age of 90, according to The Arizona Republic.

Jackson Sr. reportedly died over the weekend while in Phoenix. No exact cause of death has been released at this time.

A longtime state legislator, Jackson Sr. spent nearly 20 years in elected office, first as a part of the Arizona state House of Representatives before later serving in the Arizona state Senate, ending his career while serving next to his son, Jack Jackson Jr.

Jackson's family says he leaves a legacy as a "spiritual leader, medicine man, educator, legislator, rodeo cowboy, rancher, athlete and coach and fierce defender of preserving and prolonging Diné traditions, culture and language so future Navajo generations will continue to prosper and thrive. He will be greatly missed and deeply.”

A champion of both education and the Navajo Nation, Jackson Sr. was instrumental in drumming up support for both causes, becoming a principal reason the state provided funding for reservations, highlighted primarily by his Transaction Privilege Tax, which provided significant funding to education for the Diné College on the Navajo Reservation.

He also helped create the Arizona Indian Legislative Day, which occurs annually. The day provides the state's 22 reservations an opportunity to be heard and bring forward concerns before the state legislature, something that had previously been difficult to obtain.

Jackson is survived by his children, Ronald Jackson, Jack C. Jackson, Jr., and Dr. Florinda J. Jackson. He has five grandchildren: Rudy Ray Arviso, Amelia Grace Hubbell, Patrick Dean Hubbell, Kelly Marie Hubbell-Hinton, Reuben Jack Hubbell; and five great-grandchildren.