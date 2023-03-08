House Republicans Hold Hearing on Chaotic Afghanistan Withdrawal

Photo by U.S. Marine Corps via Public Domain

House Republicans have announced that they will be conducting congressional hearings that will look into the chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in 2021, saying that they are looking for more answers than those that were provided by the Biden administration as to what occurred during the exodus.

House Republicans called the meeting, which will be conducted through the Hosue Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday. This first meeting featured testimony from a Marine veteran, who detailed a harrowing withdrawal that almost saw him killed during a terrorist attack on Kabul airport’s Abbey Gate, where 13 U.S. service members were killed in a blast, as well as around 170 Afghan citizens.

Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, 25, was one of several veterans that House Republicans brought forward to deliver testimony on the withdrawal, which House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Mike McCaul has been highly critical of, a trend that did not change during his opening remarks.

“What happened in Afghanistan was a systemic breakdown of the federal government at every level — and a stunning, stunning failure of leadership by the Biden administration,” McCaul said, per NBC News.

"This was an abdication of the most basic duties of the United States government to protect Americans and leave no one behind," the chairman continued. "I want every gold and blue star family member and every veteran out there watching this today to know that I will not rest and this committee will not rest until we determine how this happened, and hold those responsible for it accountable."

This most recent hearing comes as several Republican-controlled committees have launched their own investigations into the withdrawal including the House Armed Services and Oversight panels.

The Biden administration has defended its decision to move forward with the withdrawal, which they say they inherited from the deal the Trump administration reached with the Taliban to leave the country by May of 2021, also stating that the exodus saved countless American lives and billions of dollars in spending.

At DailyNewsNow we bring you the latest news from the West Coast and around the country, covering a wide range of topics from politics and campaign news to entertainment and local interest stories.