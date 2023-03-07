Former Top White House Official Dies Tragically

Photo by Niklas Jonasson on Unsplash

There is tragic news from the past weekend as it was announced that a former White House official was killed following a patch of severe turbulence encountered on a flight aboard a business jet.

Dana Hyde, a lawyer who was part of both the Clinton and Obama administrations, was rushed to the hospital after the business jet made an emergency landing on Friday, where she later died. She was reportedly flying to Virginia with her husband and one of her sons following a school trip when the jet encountered a "turbulence event."

Her husband and son, as well as two members of the flight crew, were injured during the turbulence.

The NTSB says that they are looking into a possible trim issue that may have contributed to the fatal incident.

“They will continue to learn more after they analyze information from the flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder and other sources of information like weather data,” the NTSB said in a tweet.

As part of the Obama administration, Hyde led the Millennium Challenge Corporation and served as associate director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, also working as a senior advisor in the State Department.

Earlier in her career, she served also served as counsel on the 9/11 Commission and worked as a special assistant in the Clinton White House.

