Arizona Senate Passes Bill Targeting Drag and Pronouns

Photo by David Jiang via CC SA 4.0

The Arizona legislature has become one of several Republican-controlled legislative bodies around the country to introduce and pass bills targeting drag performances and controlling what pronouns a student will be addressed by their teacher, although with Democrats controlling the governor's desk, the bills are unlikely to stick around for long.

The Arizona state Senate has passed several bills in the past week that target drag performances, in particular focusing on "drag story hours," a subject that has become a common talking point for Republicans around the country.

However, the Senate also jumped into the pronoun discussion, passing a bill that required a parent's consent for a school to change what pronoun a student is referred to as, while also allowing teachers to ignore any provided pronouns if they choose. The bill has quickly come under fire from Democrats and school teachers, who have called it detrimental to the mental health of children and adolescents.

“This means that just by proposing this bill, Arizona has harmed its LGBTQ-plus student community and that makes me really sad,’’ Senator Christine Marsh said, per the Arizona Daily Star. “These kids are warm and vibrant and inquisitive and a joy to have in class, and to have anything come across that damages that, to me is quite frankly just heartbreaking.’’

All of the bills passed will now go to the Republican-controlled Arizona House of Representatives, where it is likely that they will pass. However, after clearing the state legislature, the bills are likely to die on Governor Katie Hobbs' desk, as the Democrat has repeatedly vowed to veto legislation that “attacks the rights of your fellow Arizonans.’’