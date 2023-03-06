Top Republican Bashes "Leftist Politicians" in Visit to California Amid Presidential Bid Rumors

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

During a trip to California to promote his new book and obtain the support of GOP donors for a possible presidential bid, prominent Republican and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appeared to go on the offensive against Democrats in the staunchly blue state, bashing "leftist politicians" and discussing the "a Great American exodus" of people from blue states that impose "leftist ideologies."

DeSantis, speaking to a crowd at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Southern California, touted his successes in the state of Florida and went after Democrats repeatedly throughout his remarks.

And while his stated purpose for visiting the Golden State was to promote his new book, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival," the trip also comes about a year before the California Primaries, and the state, while clearly favoring Democrats as a whole, still has millions of Republicans living there, as well as several of the biggest donors to the Republican Party in the United States.

“We’ve witnessed a great American exodus from states governed by leftist politicians imposing leftist ideologies and delivering poor results. And you can see massive gains in states like Florida, who are governing according to the tried and true principles that President Reagan held dear,” DeSantis said in his remarks, per The Washington Post.

While DeSantis has yet to officially declare his candidacy, he has consistently been near the top of polls for the Republican nomination for president ever since he won reelection in the 2022 midterm elections, currently posing the top threat to the campaign run by former President Donald Trump, who declared his candidacy back in November.