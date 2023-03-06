Kari Lake Wins Key Position in New Poll

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Kari Lake, the Republican firebrand and former television news anchor who gained national attention for her campaign for Arizona governor that she conducted heavily around former President Donald Trump's claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent, appears to be in a favorable position to possibly become vice president, according to a new poll.

The poll, which was a straw poll conducted at the Conservative Action Political Conference (CPAC) this weekend, made Lake the favorite in a hypothetical selection for the running mate of the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, with the prominent Republican beating out 27 other possible selection while earning 20% of the vote.

Lake was picked over possible other candidates such as former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who is running for the presidential nominee, and Ron DeSantis, who has been rumored to be exploring a possible bid for president as well.

The former TV anchor was also featured at CPAC'S Ronald Reagan Dinner, a fairly high distinction at the annual conservative event, according to The Hill. In response to the poll, Lake's campaign Twitter account said that they were "honored" by the selection, but said that they would be unable to run for VP because of constitutional conflict.

“We’re flattered, but unfortunately our legal team says the Constitution won’t allow for her to serve as Governor and VP at the same time,” it said.

Lake of course has repeatedly claimed that she won the 2022 Arizona Governor's race against Katie Hobbs and has continued her legal battle to try and overturn the results of the election, despite Hobbs being sworn into the position earlier this year.