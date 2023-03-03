Top Republican to Visit California as Presidential Rumors Persist

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Florida Governor and top conservative figurehead Ron DeSantis will be visiting the state of California this weekend as the Republican continues his tour promoting his new book while rumors and speculation surrounding a possible bid for president in 2024, challenging former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination, continue.

DeSantis will be visiting the Golden State this coming weekend to promote his book, "The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival," which was released earlier this week. However, more importantly in relation to his possible presidential bid, he will likely be building networks with some of the top GOP donors that reside in California, that despite being a strongly blue state, is home to many of the top donors to conservatives. And while he will not be taking campaign donations this time around, he will likely secure informal support for when he does officially declare his campaign.

His meetings, expected to be before around 2,000 likely donors in Anaheim and Simi Valley, are another sign that DeSantis is angling his campaign for 2024 off of the heels of a blowout victory for Florida governor and widespread victories for Republicans in the state behind DeSantis' lead.

DeSantis and California Governor Gavin Newsom have frequently clashed on several issues, including immigration, abortion, and education, but both governors easily won reelection in their respective states this past November.

In one notable instance last year, DeSantis appeared to remark on Newsom's hair, saying that his “hair gel is interfering with his brain function.” Newsom responded, asking to debate DeSantis: “I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day.”

Newsom had also stirred up some speculation that he would look into a bid for president in 2024, but those rumors have mostly died out with the expectation that President Joe Biden will officially declare his campaign for reelection.

