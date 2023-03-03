Top Democrat Taken to San Francisco-Area Hospital

Photo by The Office of Nancy Pelosi via CC Attribution 2.0

Democrats' control in the Senate is taking another hit this week after news came out that Senator Dianne Feinstein had been hospitalized in San Francisco after she fell ill earlier this week.

Feinstein says that she was taken to a hospital in the Bay Area after being diagnosed with shingles. Shingles is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox and is mainly characterized by a painful rash that develops on the face or body. The longtime senator issued the following statement announcing that she had been hospitalized:

“I was diagnosed over the February recess with a case of shingles. I have been hospitalized and am receiving treatment in San Francisco and expect to make a full recovery," Feinstein said in a statement. "I hope to return to the Senate later this month."

Feinstein, 89, is the oldest current serving member in the U.S. Senate. She announced last month that she would be retiring at the end of her current term, ending a long period of speculation over whether or not she would be stepping aside. The ract for her high-profile seat is expected to be a tight race, with several notable names such as Adam Schiff, Katie Porter, and Barbara Lee having already declared that they will be running for the position.

Her absence marks a hit to the Democratic majority in the Senate as Senator John Fetterman is also expected to miss time as he undergoes treatment for depression. If all Republicans are present and voting this coming week when the Senate returns, they will have a one-vote majority on the floor, although Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer would still be in control.

