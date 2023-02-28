Top Democrat Lawmaker to Step Down from Leadership Role

Photo by David Jiang via CC SA 4.0

One of the top Democrats in Arizona is reportedly stepping down from her position as leader of the Democratic caucus in the Arizona state Senate as she is now looking to pursue a bid for Congress in the state's third congressional district, which is currently held by Representative Ruben Gallego, who himself has announced that he will be running for U.S. Senate in 2024, aiming for the seat currently held by Kyrsten Sinema.

State Senator and former Arizona Democratic Party Chair Raquel Terán announced Tuesday that she would be stepping away from her role as leader of the Democratic Party as she is looking into running for Ruben Gallego's seat in the state's third congressional district.

“My service in politics has always been an extension of the work to build long-term progressive change in our community,” Terán said in a statement. “In that spirit, I am speaking with friends, family, and supporters to explore running for Congress.”

First elected to the state legislature in 2018, Terán has risen quickly up the ladder of Arizona's Democratic Party, getting elected to lead her party as chair following her re-election in 2020. Under her leadership, the party has made substantial gains in the state, including winning statewide elections as well as coming close to flipping both chambers of the state legislature.

“Over the last two decades, I have been a leader in organizing for justice. From taking on Joe Arpaio and Russell Pearce in the aftermath of SB1070, to leading the Arizona Democratic Party during last year’s historic victories in Arizona, I have learned the power of people mobilizing together in the fight for justice,” Terán said in the statement. “I look forward to meeting with and listening to constituents, community leaders, and advocates to decide on this next important chapter.”

