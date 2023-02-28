Fight Gets Ugly as Nevada Democrats Battle for Party Control

Photo by Bohao Zhao via CC Attribution 3.0

The battle for control over the Democratic Party in Nevada has boiled over according to a report released by NBC News, which documents an ugly fight between members of the party in the state, which is expected to be a crucial battleground in the 2024 Election.

The NBC News report in question cites several documents which appear to detail rampant division among the party in Nevada, where current Democratic Party Chair Judith Whitmer has faced repeated attacks from opponents within the party, including allegations that she steered contracts to her allies and a more recent revelation that she faced a felony conviction in the 1990s.

The party split first began back shortly after Whitmer, who led a coalition of Democratic Socialists to gain control over the party in March of 2021, took over as party chair. Many Democrats who had been more aligned with the establishment party members such as Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen then formed their own coalition named the Nevada Democratic Victory.

Now, according to the documents reported on by NBC News, it appears that plans to de-charter those Democrats as part of the party, despite last year's tight Senate race that was critical in giving Democrats control over the U.S. Senate. De-chartering those aligned with the separate coalition would have several hampered their ability to fundraise for the Senate race and could've very easily helped lead to a Republican victory in the state.

And while Whitmer and her allies did not follow through on that unusual plan, it highlights how divided the party has become in Nevada, with the fights likely to continue and possibly worsen as they will conduct their election for party chair this coming Saturday.

