Family Provides Tragic Update on Actor Rushed to Los Angeles-Area Hospital

The family of famed actor Tom Sizemore has provided an update on his condition after he was transported to a Los Angeles-area hospital earlier this month, saying that he has not been improving and they are now working on determining his "end of life matters."

Sizemore's family, in a statement given to CNN, says that doctors have determined that the longtime actor is not improving and that he is now unlikely to recover. He had originally suffered a brain aneurysm on February 18th while at his home, causing him to collapse. He was later discovered by someone and was rushed to a hospital in the Los Angeles area where he was admitted and placed in the ICU.

“Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday,” the family's statement said.

“We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them.”

Sizemore, 61, is best known for several war and action films throughout the 90s and 2000s, including "Pearl Harbor," "Black Hawk Down," "Natural Born Killers," and "Saving Private Ryan," where he played the iconic role of Sgt. Mike Horvath.

