Controversial New Law Seeks to Ban Tobacco

Photo by Koa'link on Unsplash

A controversial new law proposed in California seeks to ban all sales of tobacco products in the state to anyone born after January 1, 2007, a move that is likely to provoke a backlash from many, including the tobacco industry as they will fight to retain their market in the most populous state in the U.S.

The bill, which was introduced to the California state legislature last week, will now face what is likely a difficult battle to get passed. However, state lawmakers say that they believe the bill will be retained by voters if they can get it through the legislature, according to FOX Los Angeles.

"We can ensure that the next generation of children in California do not become addicted to smoking," said Assemblymember Damon Connolly, a Democrat who is the author of the bill.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law back in 2020 that banned the sale of most flavored tobacco products in the state. The tobacco industry had sought to block that bill as well, but it was approved by voters in November.

"This is a logical next step of that," Connolly added. "The goal here is to lead, to actually change the conversation beyond our state’s borders and really try to move the needle forward in the direction that favors public health."

The proposed bill would penalize those that sell tobacco products, not those that consume, and would likely remove a significant amount of tax income for the state, which collected around $1.5 billion from tobacco sales last year.

However, Connolly says that the bill would end up saving taxpayers in the long run, as the healthcare system would become unburdened by longtime healthcare for smokers.

At DailyNewsNow we bring you the latest news from the West Coast and around the country, covering a wide range of topics from politics and campaign news to entertainment and local interest stories.