New Update Released as Famed Actor Remains Missing

A new update has been released by crews conducting the search for actor Julian Sands as the English actor, who first went missing while hiking in the Mount Baldy area of the San Bernardino Mountains in January, remains missing with few indications as to his condition or whereabouts.

Officials, speaking to Entertainment Weekly, say that their crews have been focusing on an area where they say they were able to isolate a possible electronic device signal on January 25th, but that ultimately that lead did not produce anything "that would lead to the discovery of Mr. Sands."

Crews are unfortunately going to be delayed in their search again due to adverse conditions as California braces for more storms, but they will resume at the earliest possible time as they try to bring closure to Sands' family.

Sands originally was reported missing by his family after he did not return from a hiking expedition, getting caught in one of the many rounds of storms that have battered the Golden State this year. Air and ground searches have been conducted since in the area, but the only two true possible pieces of evidence about his whereabouts, the electronic device and Sands' car, have ultimately not produced results.

Sands, 65, was born in England but now lives in the Hollywood area. His acclaimed career includes a starring role in "A Room With a View," where he appeared opposite actress Helena Bonham Carter. That film was nominated for several Academy Awards, ultimately winning three. He also played a recurring role on the television show "24," where he played Vladimir Bierko.

He is married to Evgenia Citkowitz and has three children; two with Citkowitz and one from an earlier marriage to Sarah Harvey.

