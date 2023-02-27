Famed Actor Rushed to Los Angeles-Area Hospital

Photo by Felix Mooneeram on Unsplash

People around Hollywood are expressing well wishes this week after famed actor Tom Sizemore, best known for his gritty roles in films such as "Saving Private Ryan" and "Black Hawk Down," was rushed to the hospital over the weekend after he collapsed at his home in Los Angeles.

TMZ and CNN both report that Sizemore was rushed to the hospital after he reportedly suffered a brain aneurysm while at his home early in the morning last Saturday. Sizemore's manager Charles Lago says that he was discovered after collapsing and was unconscious. He is currently in the intensive care unit and remains in critical condition.

“His family is aware and waiting for updates.” Lago said. “There is no further update at this time.”

Sizemore is best known for several war and action films throughout the 90s and 2000s, including "Saving Private Ryan," "Pearl Harbor," "Black Hawk Down," and "Natural Born Killers."

In "Saving Private Ryan," he played possibly his most iconic role, starring alongside Tom Hanks as Sgt. Mike Horvath, Hanks' character's close friend. In addition to that acclaimed performance, Sizemore was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award in 2000 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in “Witness Protection.”

Sizemore has struggled with legal problems and substance abuse throughout his career, something he has discussed multiple times through the years.

