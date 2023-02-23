Federal Government Forced to Intervene in Ongoing Water Crisis

Photo by Mike Newbry on Unsplash

The ongoing water crisis in the Southwest involving the Colorado River and the basin surrounding it will now fall into the hands of the federal government after all of the states were unable to come to an agreement on how to handle the future plans for water distribution in the region that has continued to see water access dwindle amid high usage by agriculture and massive population booms in major cities.

The seven Colorado River Basin states involved in the talks are Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, and California, all of whom came to an agreement on how to share the Colorado River basin's resources nearly 100 years ago. However, that agreement has not been able to keep up with the growth and usage that the region now has, which forced the states to try and come to an agreement, also bringing Mexico, which is at the end of the massive river, into the negotiations as well.

According to KNXV-TV, those seven states were unable to come to an agreement over how to handle the water crisis by the federal government's January 31st deadline, which means now Washington will have to decide. In the negotiations, much of the discourse surrounded how much of the water would get allocated to California, with the Golden State being the biggest consumer.

Six of the states attempted to push California to make the biggest cuts, citing waste in agriculture, but California repeatedly went against the idea, stating a more equal share was fair due to their necessary role in U.S. agriculture. California even went as far as to suggest modeling a scenario that would cut off water to major cities such as Phoenix and Las Vegas, which did not go over well with their respective states.

But now, with negotiations failing, and a possible massive infrastructure agreement with Mexico seriously in doubt, the federal government will step in, with a decision likely to come sometime in the Spring that will hopefully map out how allocations will proceed in the future.

