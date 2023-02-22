New Details Revealed in 2020 Arizona Election Fraud Investigation

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

New details have been revealed in the investigation into possible voter fraud in the state of Arizona during the 2020 election, as now-Attorney General Kris Mayes released some previously undisclosed documents from previous Attorney General Mark Brnovich's investigation into claims of fraud from the election.

The documents, which Attorney General Mayes announced the release of on Twitter, did not show any significant form of voter fraud or tampering during the 2020 election cycle, which Mayes acknowledged in her announcement.

“The results of this exhaustive and extensive investigation show what we have suspected for over two years – the 2020 election in Arizona was conducted fairly and accurately by elections officials,” said Attorney General Kris Mayes. “The ten thousand plus hours spent diligently investigating every conspiracy theory under the sun distracted this office from its core mission of protecting the people of Arizona from real crime and fraud.”

The investigation that was carried out by Mayes' department was looking into a wide variety of claims made about possible tampering during the 2020 election, including but not limited to "duplicate votes, satellites controlled by the Italian military changing votes to favor President Biden, bamboo ballots, and dead people voting in numbers that affected the outcome of the election."

Mayes acknowledged that there was a small number of cases that necessitated legal action, but the amount was not irregular from a normal voting cycle and did not indicate that there was any rampant or widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The documents and full press release from Attorney General Mayes can be viewed here.

