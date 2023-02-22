New Presidential Candidate Sees Big Bump in Latest Poll

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

Nikki Haley's campaign received some promising news on Wednesday after a new poll released by The Morning Consult showed the former UN Ambassador getting a sizeable bump to her support, as she has doubled her previous percentage of approval among Republican voters.

Haley came in with six percent of potential Republican voters that were polled, double where the poll had placed her support just a week ago. While that number is certainly a marked increase for her, it still keeps her well behind former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Trump paced all Republican possibilities, racking in 50% of those surveyed, while the next closest was DeSantis, who came in with 30% of the poll. Also coming in tied with Haley was former Vice President Mike Pence, also drawing six percent.

Also notable from the Morning Consult poll was Haley's remarkable rising in popularity among likely Republican primary voters, as she jumped 17 percentage points following her campaign announcement, now holding 62% favorability among those polled. While that number hasn't translated directly to support for her presidential campaign, it does make it clear that she is viewed favorably by voters and make draw more interest toward rumors that she may align herself for a vice presidency bid with the winner of the Republican primary.

The Morning Consult poll was conducted from February 17th to 19th with 3,217 potential Republican voters and a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point. Their favorability poll was conducted among around 800 primary voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. The poll can be viewed in more detail here, via The Morning Consult.

At DailyNewsNow we bring you the latest news from the West Coast and around the country, covering a wide range of topics from politics and campaign news to entertainment and local interest stories. Follow us here on the NewsBreak App and on Twitter.