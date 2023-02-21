Several Republicans Subpoenaed in Federal Trump Probe

Photo by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cristian L. Ricardo via Public Domain

Several Republicans have been subpoenaed as part of the federal government's ongoing investigation into former President Donald Trump and the 2020 election, including Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen and State Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli, according to KNXV-TV.

Senate President Petersen confirmed that he had been subpoenaed as part of the Special Counsel's investigation into former President Trump, adding that the request was mostly "just a request for any communications between us and a list of people," while adding that he would comply with the subpoena without issue, saying "Of course, I will comply. Why wouldn't I?"

Speaker of the House Ben Toma was also reportedly part of the subpoena, in addition to Petersen and Borrelli. Former Speaker Rusty Bowers, who has testified before the now-concluded January 6th Congressional Committee, did not confirm if he was also part of the subpoenas.

Bowers said the following in his testimony to the committee, which sought information related to his discussions with Trump and Rudy Giuliani about a possible special session of the Arizona state legislature to try and throw out the results of the 2020 election:

"It is a tenant of my faith that the Constitution is divinely inspired of my most basic foundationally beliefs. And for somebody to do that because they just asked me to, is foreign to my very being. I will not do it."

This newest subpoena is reportedly looking for more information regarding those discussions, including documents and communications between Trump and various members of his campaign staff and Arizona state lawmakers.