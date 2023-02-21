Democrat Pledges Huge Sum in Attempt to Flip Arizona State Legislature

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is determined to flip the state legislature in 2024, and now she has put her money where her mouth is, as Hobbs announced Tuesday that she is pledging at least $500,000 towards a fund to try and flip the state blue, a very determined move that signals Hobbs is looking to take charge of the Arizona Democrats' plan in the next major election.

Hobbs announced the move on Tuesday in a tweet, while also setting up her "Flip the Leg" fund.

"Today I’m committing $500k to flipping the Arizona House and Senate in ‘24 to secure a governing majority and deliver results like lowering costs, addressing our water crisis, and fully funding education.

The current GOP legislative majority can play their political games – AZ Democrats are ready to get to work moving our state forward."

Hobbs then linked to the fund in a reply to her original tweet.

The governor's most recent move comes as she has continued to maneuver around in an attempt to set Democrats up for success in 2024. Hobbs has not been afraid to veto items passed through the state legislature via party-line votes, including the state budget, which she says only "kicks the can down the road."

While it remains to be seen whether or not her strategy will prove fruitful, the 2024 election will surely highlight Arizona on the national stage yet again, with multiple elections expected to be tightly contested, in addition to the fight over control of the state legislature.