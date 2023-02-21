Top Democrat Announces Bid for High Profile Seat

Photo by MIKE STOLL on Unsplash

Another top Democrat has now entered an increasingly-crowded race for Dianne Feinstein's soon-to-be-vacant Senate seat, as Representative Barbara Lee has announced that she will be joining the race to replace the retiring longtime Democrat.

Representative Lee announced her decision to enter the race for Feinstein's seat on Tuesday following weeks of speculation and rumors that she would be looking to contend for the position against fellow Democrats Adam Schiff and Katie Porter. News of her expected announcement broke earlier this month, with speculation that she would officially announce before the end of Black History Month.

“I’m running for US Senate because Californians deserve a strong, progressive leader who has accomplished real things and delivered real change. That’s what I’ve done my entire career in public service, and it’s what I’ll do in the Senate,” Lee said in a statement.

“Californians have my word that, whether it’s the climate crisis, solutions to homelessness, lifting people out of poverty, easing the burden on the middle class, protecting our Democracy, standing up for reproductive freedom, or ensuring our civil and human rights, I will never back down from fighting for what’s right,” she added.

Feinstein was also surrounded by speculation over whether or not she would retire, with the expectation finally being realized earlier this month when she announced she would not be running for reelection at the end of her term.

The seat is expected to have a highly competitive race between Democrats, with Schiff, Porter, and Lee all looking to take over for the longtime Senator. Democrat Ro Khanna is also expected to enter the race at some point in the near future, throwing another wrench into a difficult-to-predict race.