Prominent Congressman Leaving Office for New Position

Photo by Alejandro Barba on Unsplash

Ripples were sent through Capitol Hill on Tuesday after it was announced that Representative David Cicilline will be resigning from office in order to pursue a new position outside of the realm of Congress.

Representative Cicilline is reportedly leaving his spot in the House in June in order to take over as president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. He announced his decision in a statement released to the press and posted to his Twitter account.

“Serving the people of Rhode Island’s First Congressional District has been the honor of my lifetime,” Cicilline said. “As President and CEO of one of the largest and oldest community foundations in the nation, I look forward to expanding on the work I have led for nearly thirty years in helping to improve the lives of all Rhode Islanders.”

“The chance to lead the Rhode Island Foundation was unexpected, but it is an extraordinary opportunity to have an even more direct and meaningful impact on the lives of residents of our state,” he added.

Cicilline, 61, has held his current position since 2011. He easily won reelection in the 2022 midterms in a solidly blue district that is expected to remain that way after a special election is held. That election will not be announced until Cicilline officially resigns from office, which he says will be June 1st.

One of 13 current, openly gay, lesbian, and bisexual members of Congress, Cicilline leaves behind a distinguished career in politics dating back to his time in the state legislature as well. No possible candidates for his soon-to-be-open position have come forward with their intentions to run at this time.