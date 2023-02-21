George Santos Admits To Major Lies

Photo by Elijah Mears on Unsplash

George Santos, who has been under fire for months at this point for a number of fabrications he made while running for Congress in New York, has admitted to being a “terrible liar” in a brand new interview that took place on Monday.

The interview took place on Monday with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, which is based in the United Kingdom. Santos was originally supposed to be interviewed later in the week by CNN’s Don Lemon, but Santos pulled out of the interview after sexist comments Lemon made last week about when a woman is in her “prime.”

In the interview with Morgan, Santos said he had been a “terrible liar” but said his intention was not “tricking the people, including those who elected him in his New York district.

He said that the fabrications were in order to “get accepted by the party here locally.”

He said one of the “biggest regrets in life” for him was lying about having a college degree. He said the reason he made the fabrications were because of “expectation on society, the pressure, couldn’t afford it.”

He said he “decided I wanted to run for office, although I had built a very credible business career, but I just didn’t have that part of my biography.”

“I just went with it, if you are going to make up a lie, are you thinking at all?”

