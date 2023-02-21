Legendary Actress Dies

Photo by Felix Mooneeram on Unsplash

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of a true Hollywood icon Wednesday after news broke that legendary actress Raquel Welch has died following a brief illness, according to several reports.

Welch reportedly died Wednesday morning, according to her management company. Her first starring role came in "Fantastic Voyage," which was nominated for several Oscars for its visuals. But it was in "One Million Years B.C.," where Welch donned a doeskin bikini in what became one of the most iconic cinematic images of the 1960s, that she truly become known to the public. This image became a main part of the marketing surrounding the movie, but Welch did not settle for simply being a visual piece of movies.

After her breakthrough in "One Million Years B.C.," she appeared in multiple international films and Fox productions before one role that almost ruined her career; "Myra Breckinridge," which has consistently been rated as one of the worst movies of all time,

Through the 70s, Welch appeared in several more productions, including "The Three Musketeers," "The Last of Sheila," "The Wild Party," and "Animal." However, the 70s and early 80s saw her move more and more away from movies, as the legendary actress only made brief appearances on shows such as "Seinfeld," "American Family," and "Sabrina The Teenage Witch," as well as making her rounds on late night talk shows following a variety show called "Raquel!"

She settled down in Beverly Hills, mostly keeping to herself as the years went on. “I don’t like to have a man,” Welch said to Piers Morgan in 2015. “Because I’m too set in my ways. I like what I do. I actually enjoy being me, and I make a very good living at it and I’m happy.”

Raquel Welch was 82 years old.