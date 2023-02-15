Slim Percentage of Democrats Think Biden Should Lead, New Poll Says

Photo by The White House via Public Domain

According to a new AP-NORC Poll conducted recently, only 12% of Democrats show support for President Joe Biden as leader of the Democratic Party in 2024, as many remain uncertain about how the leadership of the party should be handled going forward.

The poll, which surveyed U.S. adults that identify as Democrats, first asked respondents who they thought was the leader of the Democratic Party. They were given seven different possible answers, with 41% saying that they believed Biden was the party's leader. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer each received 7% of the vote, while Hakeem Jeffries received 3 percent. The rest of the respondents either had no answer or "other response."

However, once asked who they believed should be the leader of the party in 2024, only 12% of the respondents voiced support for Biden, with Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez each also getting five percent. While Biden did hold the highest support of any one person, a whopping 58% answered that they either had no answer or had another response, marking the possibility of a very uncertain future for Democrats moving forward at the top of the party.

It is interesting to see the uncertainty among Democratic respondents as Biden's approval ratings among the party sat at 77% in one recent poll, as the president rides encouraging economic data signaling a possible improvement.

Also of note from the poll was that Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell held the worst support of any leader of either party, with only 21% of Republicans viewing him favorably and 10% of Democrats holding a positive view.

The AP-NORC poll was conducted from January 26th-30th and surveyed 1,068 adults. It had a margin of error of 4.2 percent.