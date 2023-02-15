Another State Takes on TikTok Ban

Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash

Another state has decided to take on a possible TikTok ban, as one Arizona legislator has decided to introduce a measure to the state legislature that would ban the popular social media app from any and all state government devices, joining several other states in their attempts to limit the app's access to government entities.

Arizona State Representative Matt Gress will reportedly introduce the bill amendment, titled the "No TikTok on Arizona Government Devices Act," on Wednesday. Gress says that he believes the bill will protect Arizona public employees and state officials from the possibility of cybersecurity lapses.

The bill, if enacted, would require the Arizona Department of Administration to remove the app from all devices used by state employees and officials within thirty days of its passing. The department would also update the state list of applications that threaten cybersecurity.

“When I was sworn into office, I took an oath to defend my constituents and all Arizonans from enemies both foreign and domestic,” Gress said.

The decision, which was backed by others within the legislature, comes as other state governments around the country have moved to try and at least limit the access that TikTok has on state officials' devices. FBI Director Christopher Wray has also stated in hearings that the app poses multiple concerns to national security, mostly due to its relation to the Chinese government.

State Rep. Tim Dunn also voiced his support for the measure, saying the following in a press release:

“As public servants, we have a responsibility to do the right thing and keep our constituents safe,” he said in a press release. “I’m proud to support this comprehensive, common-sense legislation being introduced by Representative Gress. Together, we will ensure the private information of all Arizonans is secure.”