Republican Announces Bid to Unseat Longtime Democratic Congressman

Rep. Horsford and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus outside the White House Photo by The White House via Public Domain

Republican David Flippo has announced that he will be looking to unseat longtime Democratic Congressman Steven Horsford in the 2024 election, a seat that Horsford has now held since 2018 after replacing outgoing Representative Ruben Kihuen, who was embroiled in harassment allegations.

Flippo, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, announced his bid for Congress on Wednesday, saying that he would be focusing on taxes and immigration as his two main issues of the campaign.

“My whole career has been problem solving,” Flippo said. “And what I see from the citizen perspective is, it seems like there’s a lot of problem creators right now in our Congress.”

Flippo served as a combat commander for around 1,000 airmen and oversaw the establishment of three operating bases in Iraq before retiring in 2009 after 24 years in the armed forces, according to the Las Vegas Journal-Review.

In addition to targeting immigration and taxes, Flippo says that energy policy is a key issue moving forward, adding that there is no "one-size-fits-all" solution.

“It can’t be a one-size-fits-all,” he said. “There (are) good reasons for wind, there’s good reasons for electric and there’s good reasons for oil, and they all have their own purpose. And they can all work together for an energy policy that our nation needs to have that right now seems like we want to go one direction all or none.”

As for Horsford, he will be defending his seat in 2024 for the pursuit of a third consecutive term. He was first elected to Congress in 2012, before losing in 2014. He returned to retake the office in 2018, winning again in 2020 and 2022. His 2022 campaign was not without controversy, however, as his wife spoke out against his decision to run, citing an affair Horsford had with a former college student and intern.

Representative Horsford was still able to win in the 2022 election, defeating Republican Sam Peters by around 5%.