California Once Again Sees Major Population Shift

Photo byAhmet YalçınkayaonUnsplash

California has once again seen a major population shift in the state as new data shows the golden state lost more than 500,000 people during a two-year period, a continuation of an ongoing trend of people leaving the populous state for other areas of the country, including Arizona, Texas, and the Pacific Northwest.

According to newly released census data, California lost 500,000 people during the period between April 2020 and July 2022, second only to New York in that time period. California has been experiencing this decline in population for years, with those leaving citing rising housing prices, high cost of living, long commutes, crowds, and pollution in the larger city areas as all important reasons as to why they have left the west coast state.

While people may be leaving California in droves, they did still have a positive birth/death rate, as they gained over 200,000 new people if migration was excluded.

Paul Ong, director of the Center for Neighborhood Knowledge at UCLA, told the Los Angeles Times in an interview that many of those leaving the state are doing so to try and buy a house, as the housing market in the state has soared to outrageous prices in comparison to their neighbors.

“While salaries in other regions and states are lower, the cost of housing is even lower,” Ong said. “This means that they have a higher standard of living because of more disposable income and/or high chance of owning.”

This dichotomy has led residents to seek new lives, as many in surrounding states have been aware of for years with everyone's Californian neighbors finding new places to call home.

