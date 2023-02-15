Metallic Balloons Facing Widespread Ban

Photo by Samantha Gades on Unsplash

Metallic balloons, often seen at parties, carried by children, or given as part of your well-wishes, may soon be a thing of the past, as the state of California is looking to phase out all sales of the balloons over the potential risk they pose to the state.

The state of California legislature is looking to enact a widespread ban on the balloons due to the possibility that they could cause a power outage or start a wildfire. The legislature recently passed a bill, which has since been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsome, that will phase out the sale of the balloons by 2028 and then mark them as illegal contraband by 2031.

The main risk posed by the balloons in the metallic coating, which, when it comes into contact with power lines, can cause either an explosion or an electrical short. Power companies in California have long lobbied for the ban, but rising incidents of contact with power lines have finally convinced the legislature to act.

Some cities in California had already outright banned the balloons within city limits.

Despite this ban, if you are a true lover of metallic balloons and cannot live without them, the legislation does not fully ban all metallic balloons, but only those that conduct electricity. There are ways to manufacture the balloons to give them that familiar metallic appearance while avoiding the potential risks, something that legislators hope manufacturers will be able to switch over to during the time between now and the outright ban.