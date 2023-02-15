Russian Warplanes Intercepted Near U.S. Soil

Photo by Noah Wulf via CC SA 4.0

The U.S. military has announced that four Russian warplanes were reportedly intercepted by United States fighters earlier this week near Alaska, marking the latest U.S. airspace incident in recent weeks.

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said Tuesday that they detected four Russian planes, namely U-95 BEAR-H bombers and SU-35 fighters, entering into the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone. NORAD says that the incident was anticipated and they were able to scramble two F-16 fighters to intercept the Russian planes and ensure they did not enter U.S. airspace at any point during the incident.

Two F-35A fighters, an E-3 Sentry, and two KC-135 Stratotankers also assisted in the operation. NORAD noted that the activity is “not seen as a threat, nor is the activity seen as provocative,” as it is not particularly uncommon to have Russian planes briefly go into U.S. airspace and get intercepted. They also noted that this incident is not related to any others in U.S. airspace over the past few weeks.

Three Russian planes were also intercepted in Polish airspace on Monday, where they were met with two Dutch F-35s. Both incidents come as we approach the one-year anniversary of the beginning of war in Ukraine, with some reports and speculation believing that Russia may be mounting a large offensive around that date.

The United States and Canada have shot down several unidentified objects over the past week after they entered the respective countries' airspace. The objects were reportedly shot down over Alaska, Lake Huron, and Canadian territories.