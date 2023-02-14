Democrat Launches Another Bid to Unseat Lauren Boebert

Photo byGage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Democrat Adam Frisch, who nearly managed to unseat Colorado Representative Lauren Boerbet in the 2022 election, has announced that he will again be trying to flip the seat blue in 2024.

Frisch announced his candidacy Tuesday in a statement. He is also expected to hold an event tomorrow to formally kick off his campaign.

“November’s election results show us that Boebert is weak and will be defeated, which is why I have decided to launch my 2024 congressional campaign,” Frisch said in his statement. “Lauren Boebert is everything that’s wrong with Congress. She’s part of the anger-tainment circus that’s tearing our country apart. I’ll put Colorado first; Colorado energy, Colorado water and Colorado jobs.”

Frisch's success in 2022 came as a bit of a surprise to many, as Boebert was anticipated to keep her seat without too much competition, however, Frisch came within .16 percentage points of defeating the controversial congresswoman, prompting an automatic recount that confirmed Boebert's victory.

Frisch actually conceded to Boebert before the recount was finalized, saying that his path to victory was "too small."

Boebert herself has made headlines in the new Congress after she was part of a coalition of Republicans that opposed Kevin McCarthy in his pursuit of becoming Speaker of the House, arguing for more individual powers for members in the House.

“The entire country watched as Congresswoman Lauren Boebert helped fearlessly lead the way in making historic improvements to how Congress operates,” Boebert spokesman Ben Stout said to The Hill in response to Frisch's announcement. “In just a matter of weeks since then, Congresswoman Boebert has cosponsored and helped pass 6 bills and authored 4 amendments, each one passing on the House floor with bipartisan support.”

# Adam Frisch# Election 2022# Lauren Boebert# Colorado Politics# Politics

