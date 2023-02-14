Top Democrat Announces Retirement

Photo by The United States Senate - Office of Senator Dianne Feinstein via Public domain

Senator Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat who has held her seat for three decades, has officially announced that she will be retiring at the end of 2024, ending over 50 years in public office and opening the door for a high-profile race between several other prominent Democrats.

Feinstein, 89, announced today in a statement that she would not be seeking reelection in 2024. She is currently the oldest sitting member in the U.S. Senate, as well as being the longest-serving senator from the state of California after she was first elected in 1992.

"I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends," Feinstein said.

"Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives," she went on to say. "Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years."

Her seat, which will now be open for the first time in decades, has already been under high scrutiny by fellow Democrats, who have been eyeing the possible opening for years. Representatives Adam Schiff and Katie Porter have already announced their candidacies for the seat, while Rep. Barbara Lee is expected to announce that she will enter the race as well at the end of the month.

Over the course of her congressional career, Feinstein worked during five presidential administrations, as well as working alongside two senators that went on to become president, Barack Obama and Joe Biden.