State Looks to Reverse Voter Initiative That Bans Same-Sex Marriage

The state of California legislature will reportedly be looking to reverse a 2008 voter-initiative amendment to the state constitution that banned same-sex marriage in the state.

The amendment, which has been targeted by many legislators in the state as a red flag, was originally passed through a voter-approved initiative 15 years ago. Despite that, in 2013, the California Supreme Court ruled in favor of same-sex marriages in the state. This discrepancy worries some advocates, who believe that the amendment would be used to attack the Supreme Court ruling granting same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015.

“It’s absolute poison, it is so destructive and it’s humiliating that this is in our constitution,” said state Senator Scott Wiener, per NBC News.

Were California to move forward and pass a new bill, the old amendment would be struck down and removed, now putting in place a new amendment that would guarantee a right to same-sex marriage in the state constitution. That measure would require a two-thirds vote in the legislature and then be approved by a voter's referendum.

This action would make California the second state in the nation to enshrine same-sex marriage in its constitution, following in the footsteps of Nevada, which did it in 2020. Talk of making an amendment protecting it gained extra steam following the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, especially due to the remarks made by Justice Clarence Thomas, which suggested that the court may look into other cases, including Obergefell v. Hodges, which forced states to issue and recognize same-sex marriages.