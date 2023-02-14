Arizona Cardinals Legend Dies

Photo by Johnny Williams on Unsplash

The Arizona Cardinals are mourning the loss of one of the franchise's legends this week following the death of longtime offensive lineman Conrad Dobler, who starred on the Cardinals' o-line in the 1970s.

Dobler reportedly died Monday in Pueblo, Colorado, at the age of 72. No official cause of death has been released at this time. An integral part of their offensive line in the 70s, Dobler played alongside Hall of Famer Dan Dierdorf while the Cardinals were still playing in St. Louis, with the team being dubbed the "Cardiac Cardinals."

Known for his ferocious, and sometimes dirty play, Dobler ran into trouble many times throughout his career amid incidents of eye gouging, leg whipping, and even biting. He embraced his "dirty player" persona, even titling his autobiography, "They Call Me Dirty."

While with the Cardinals, Dobler was able to earn three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances. Following his time with the Cardinals, Dobler also played for the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills for two seasons each.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends and former teammates of Conrad Dobler,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “He was the kind of tough, physical and fierce player that you love to line up with as a teammate and hate to line up against as an opponent. On the field, Conrad was a big reason for the success of the Cardiac Cards of the 1970s. Away from it, he brought authentic joy and caring to everyone who had the privilege of being his friend and that is what I will remember most.”