TV Star Found Dead At 34

Actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in popular shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "Nashville," and "Hollywood Heights," has been found dead at the age of 34.

According to reports, Longo was discovered at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, following a wellness check by the police, after concerns were raised by his wife. Longo had not been responding to her throughout the day and she became worried, the family says.

Longo's death was officially confirmed in a statement released by his representative and longtime friend, Alex Gittelson.

In the statement, Gittelson expressed his sorrow, describing Longo as a dear friend and a talented individual who will be greatly missed. Longo's wife also shared her heartbreak, saying that Cody was their whole world and they are beyond devastated.

Although the cause of death has not been officially announced, it is reported by TMZ that Longo had struggled with alcoholism and had recently relapsed, leading the family to believe this was what ultimately led to his passing.

Longo had taken a break from acting to focus on his music career and spend more time with his family, but was eager to return to acting this year, according to the statements.

He will be remembered by his family and friends for his passion and dedication to his craft, as well as his love and devotion to his family.

We send our condolences to all who knew him.

