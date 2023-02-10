DHS Hires Law Firm to Combat Possible Impeachment

The Biden administration has reportedly hired a law firm to try and help combat the possible impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

DHS announced the move Friday, announcing that they had signed a contract with Debevoise & Plimpton. The decision comes around a week after Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs had brought forward a second article of impeachment against Mayorkas. It is unclear exactly what role the firm will take on and will likely depend on how House Republicans proceed.

“The Department of Homeland Security has retained outside counsel to help ensure the Department’s vital mission is not interrupted by the unprecedented, unjustified, and partisan impeachment efforts by some Members of Congress, who have already taken steps to initiate proceedings,” DHS said in a statement.

“DHS will continue prioritizing its work to protect our country from terrorism, respond to natural disasters, and secure our borders while responding appropriately to the over 70 Congressional committees and subcommittees that have oversight of DHS.” 

The firm will be tasked with helping the Biden administration contest any possible impeachment proceedings brought against Mayorkas. House Republicans have repeatedly accused Mayorkas of lying to Congress and failing to secure the border, which they claim is a direct violation of his duty to office.

Biggs has been at the forefront of the charge to impeach the DHS secretary, and some of the GOP have also floated the idea of impeaching President Biden himself, although those suggestions have yet to gain much traction from the wider party.

“Secretary Mayorkas must be impeached,” Biggs wrote on Twitter earlier this week. “If we can’t impeach him, we can’t impeach anybody.”

Mayorkas' impeachment would mark a rare historic moment, as members of the Cabinet are rarely impeached, with the last impeachment coming in 1876, when Secretary of War William Belknap was impeached.

Tucson, AZ
