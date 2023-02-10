Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

Photo by Daniel Schwen via Creative Commons

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week.

Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.

Deese's exact departure date is still unclear, but it will probably coincide with the selection of a replacement.

Speaking about his top aide, Biden said, "Brian has the unique ability to translate complex policy challenges into concrete actions that improve the lives of American people."

Who is next in the role is unclear, as Biden is said to have not decided on a replacement, as of his announcement. Possible candidates to replace Deese include Lael Brainard and Wally Adeyemo. The New York Times notes other possibilities as Bharat Ramamurti, Gene Sperling, and Sylvia Burwell.

We will be monitoring in the coming weeks to see who may take over the position and help shape Biden's economic agenda over the last two years of his first term in office.

