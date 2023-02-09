Kari Lake Gets New Gig at CPAC

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Republican Kari Lake has reportedly been given a high-profile slot at this year's CPAC Ronald Reagan Dinner, according to CPAC organizers, as the election denier and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate will be featured prominently in the annual conservative event.

Lake, who has repeatedly refused to concede to Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs following the 2022 midterm election, will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference’s dinner next month, with CPAC praising her in their announcement, calling Lake “a rare leader who captured the hearts of conservatives with her honest, bold message including closing the Arizona border and exposing widespread election fraud.”

“Kari has been a breath of fresh air into conservative politics,” CPAC spokesperson Megan Powers Small said on Lake's new assignment. “She has an uncanny ability to tell it like it is [that] has given a voice to the silent majority in Arizona and across the country, and we can’t wait to have her liven up our CPAC stage at the Ronald Reagan Dinner.”

Lake has repeatedly claimed that the 2022 election was fraudulent, even challenging the election's validity in court, where she was unsuccessful. More recently, rumors have swirled around the former news anchor that she is mulling a potential run for U.S. Senate in 2024, challenging current Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who switched from the Democratic Party to Independent. That race is one to keep track of as we approach the election, as it could feature a three-way race with Sinema, Lake, and Democrat Ruben Gallego, who has already announced his intention to run for the seat.