Kari Lake Gets New Gig at CPAC

Daily News Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fbN3w_0ki7OrYy00
Photo byGage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Republican Kari Lake has reportedly been given a high-profile slot at this year's CPAC Ronald Reagan Dinner, according to CPAC organizers, as the election denier and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate will be featured prominently in the annual conservative event.

Lake, who has repeatedly refused to concede to Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs following the 2022 midterm election, will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference’s dinner next month, with CPAC praising her in their announcement, calling Lake “a rare leader who captured the hearts of conservatives with her honest, bold message including closing the Arizona border and exposing widespread election fraud.”

“Kari has been a breath of fresh air into conservative politics,” CPAC spokesperson Megan Powers Small said on Lake's new assignment. “She has an uncanny ability to tell it like it is [that] has given a voice to the silent majority in Arizona and across the country, and we can’t wait to have her liven up our CPAC stage at the Ronald Reagan Dinner.”

Lake has repeatedly claimed that the 2022 election was fraudulent, even challenging the election's validity in court, where she was unsuccessful. More recently, rumors have swirled around the former news anchor that she is mulling a potential run for U.S. Senate in 2024, challenging current Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who switched from the Democratic Party to Independent. That race is one to keep track of as we approach the election, as it could feature a three-way race with Sinema, Lake, and Democrat Ruben Gallego, who has already announced his intention to run for the seat.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Kari Lake# Katie Hobbs# Kari Lake Senate

Comments / 100

Published by

Breaking news service run by a team that has covered breaking news on Twitter for almost five years, bringing top stories from the West Coast and the rest of the country to you daily.

Tucson, AZ
7K followers

More from Daily News Now

Arizona State

Bipartisan Group of Senators Introduce Major Abortion Legislation

A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators, including Arizona's own Kyrsten Sinema, have reintroduced a bill that would essentially codify the decision made in Roe v. Wade, protecting abortion rights and blocking states from imposing "undue burden" on pre-viability abortions and protect access to contraception.

Read full story
2 comments
Las Cruces, NM

College Basketball Team Cancels Season Embroiled in Controversy

New Mexico State University has announced that they will be suspending the rest of their men's basketball team's season after allegations of serious hazing incidents emerged from within the program, prompting a probe into what exactly has been going on inside the Aggies basketball team.

Read full story
Florida State

New Poll Shows Possible Spoiler in 2024 Presidential Election

In a new poll released by Yahoo News/YouGov, Ron DeSantis is able to squeeze past former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election, unless one other candidate stays in the race, playing spoiler for DeSantis and giving the nod to Trump.

Read full story
55 comments
Arizona State

Prominent Republican Claims if "Elections Were Really Fair," GOP Would Hold All Positions

Prominent Republican and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has made headlines for comments she made during a speech late last week, where she appeared to say that the GOP would hold essentially all top positions and legislative bodies if "elections were really fair."

Read full story
79 comments
Austin, TX

TV Star Found Dead At 34

Actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in popular shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "Nashville," and "Hollywood Heights," has been found dead at the age of 34. According to reports, Longo was discovered at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, following a wellness check by the police, after concerns were raised by his wife. Longo had not been responding to her throughout the day and she became worried, the family says.

Read full story
222 comments

CNN May Hire Sports Legend To Host Primetime Show

CNN is exploring the possibility of hiring NBA legend Charles Barkley to host a prime-time show on the network. According to Dylan Byers of Puck News, a potential interview program with Barkley could consist of him interviewing top newsmakers about the big topics of the day. "The idea is that a genuine, outspoken, and often humorous figure like Barkley could be a bigger draw than a traditional, self-serious newsman," says Byers.

Read full story
35 comments

Popular Governor Likely To Announce Presidential Run

The 2024 presidential nomination cycle is already underway after former President Donald Trump announced his intention to run for president again in a speech in November, and this month we are expecting things to heat up in the race for the Republican nomination.

Read full story
496 comments

DHS Hires Law Firm to Combat Possible Impeachment

The Biden administration has reportedly hired a law firm to try and help combat the possible impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. DHS announced the move Friday, announcing that they had signed a contract with Debevoise & Plimpton. The decision comes around a week after Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs had brought forward a second article of impeachment against Mayorkas. It is unclear exactly what role the firm will take on and will likely depend on how House Republicans proceed.

Read full story
36 comments
Arizona State

Newly Introduced Bill Would Penalize Schools That Don't Allow Time for The Pledge of Allegiance

School districts in the state of Arizona are required by law to display the United States Constitution and flag inside of every classroom and to set aside time every day for students to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, although participation is not required.

Read full story
35 comments

Longtime Top Biden Advisor to Step Down

A longtime advisor to President Joe Biden, who has been a member of his staff dating back to his time as vice president, is reportedly stepping down from her position by the end of the month, the White House announced Friday.

Read full story
5 comments
California State

Another Top Democrat to Announce Bid for High Profile Senate Seat

As we continue towards the 2024 election, the race for the U.S. Senate seat expected to be vacated by longtime California Senator Dianne Feinstein has continued to heat up, as another top Democrat will reportedly announce that they are entering the fray by the end of the month.

Read full story
37 comments

Top Republican Says Biden "Too Old" and "Boring"

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who also ran for president against Donald Trump in 2016, is speaking out against President Joe Biden, calling him too "old" and "boring" to run for president again, according to The Hill.

Read full story
8 comments

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.

Read full story
581 comments

Iconic Retail Chain Announces More Closures Just a Week After Previous Round

An iconic retail chain has announced that it will be closing more locations, including many around the west coast, just a week after it had announced its previous round of closures, as economic conditions continue to force many brands into closures and changes in their operating structure.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

New Poll Shows Surprising Result in Hypothetical 2024 Presidential Race

A newly released poll appears to show a tie in a hypothetical 2024 presidential race between top Republican candidates Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump, as polls since the midterms have continued to show DeSantis as a major possible threat to Trump to win the Republican nomination.

Read full story
780 comments

Major Development Announced On Efforts To Ban Tobacco Products in U.S.

A new study shows widespread support for a ban of tobacco products in the United States, according to new reporting. The study was released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which showed that a majority of U.S. adults favor a ban of the sale of all tobacco products in the United States. The study was conducted using a web panel survey of adults, according to The Hill.

Read full story
1341 comments
Tucson, AZ

Cause Revealed in Unexpected Death of 23-Year-Old Swimming Star

A cause of death has been revealed for 23-year-old collegiate swimming star Ty Wells, who passed away unexpectedly on January 27th. Ty Wells, a swimmer at the University of Arizona, reportedly died due to "secondary to a disseminated streptococcal bacterial infection following a protracted upper respiratory tract infection," according to a medical examiner's report.

Read full story
390 comments
California State

Governor Calls for Federal Probe Amid Rising Energy Prices

California Governor Gavin Newsom has called for a federal probe into rising natural gas prices as residents in the state are preparing for even higher energy bills in the coming summer.

Read full story
8 comments
Utah State

Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance

Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.

Read full story
1720 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy