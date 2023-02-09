Iconic Retail Chain Announces More Closures Just a Week After Previous Round

Photo byMike Kalasnik via CC SA 2.0

An iconic retail chain has announced that it will be closing more locations, including many around the west coast, just a week after it had announced its previous round of closures, as economic conditions continue to force many brands into closures and changes in their operating structure.

Bed Bath & Beyond will reportedly be closing another 149 stores, a week after they said they would be closing 87 other stores. This is a continuation of their ongoing shutdown of stores, which has now approached 400 locations. The stores closing include not only their main Bed Bath & Beyond stores, but also Buy Buy Baby locations and all of their Harmon Face Value stores.

Among the planned closures there is a significant hit to western states, as the retail chain has indicated they will be closing nine locations in California, four in Colorado, three in Oregon, three in Washington, two in Wyoming, two in Nevada, and one location in Arizona.

The company is currently flirting with bankruptcy and many of the closures are part of an attempt to stop the organization from circling the drain. The company has also entered into a stock offering that will provide immediate relief in the form of $225 million, with another $800 million promised in the future to try and battle back its escalating debt.

According to CNN, at its peak in 2017, Bed Bath & Beyond held 1,552 stores. However, the years since have not been kind to the iconic brand, as they have dropped further and further into debt due to rising costs and diminished demand for in-person shopping.

