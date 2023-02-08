Major Development Announced On Efforts To Ban Tobacco Products in U.S.

Photo by Andres Siimon on Unsplash

A new study shows widespread support for a ban of tobacco products in the United States, according to new reporting.

The study was released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which showed that a majority of U.S. adults favor a ban of the sale of all tobacco products in the United States. The study was conducted using a web panel survey of adults, according to The Hill.

The study showed a total of 57.3 percent support for a ban of all tobacco products. 62.3 percent show support for the ban of the sale of all menthol cigarettes. An individual was considered to support the ban if they answered "strongly support" or "somewhat support" when asked about a ban, and were considered to oppose the ban if they answered "somewhat oppose" or "strongly oppose."

Interestingly, there is a gender divide on the issue, with more than 60 percent of women supporting the ban, while just over 50 percent of men support it. As far as race, there was support of about 55 percent of white individuals supporting the ban, while over 60 percent of other races supporting it.

Perhaps even more interesting is the result that shows that 25 percent of current cigarette users support the ban of all tobacco products, which would affect them. A large majority, over 60 percent, of non-cigarette users said they support the ban.

