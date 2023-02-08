Cause Revealed in Unexpected Death of 23-Year-Old Swimming Star

University of Arizona Campus Photo by Michael Barera via CC SA 4.0

A cause of death has been revealed for 23-year-old collegiate swimming star Ty Wells, who passed away unexpectedly on January 27th.

Ty Wells, a swimmer at the University of Arizona, reportedly died due to "secondary to a disseminated streptococcal bacterial infection following a protracted upper respiratory tract infection," according to a medical examiner's report.

Wells' death came as a shock to much of the university, especially within the swimming program. Wells was a standout for the team, competing from 2018 to 2022, and was still listed on the school's roster. While specializing in breaststroke in college, Wells set multiple records in high school, including records in the 100 fly, 100 breast, 50 free, 200 and 400 free relay, and 200 medley relay.

“Ty was a decorated swimmer, dedicated student and outstanding leader who was a member of our Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and was passionate about serving in the community,” University of Arizona Athletic Director Dave Heeke wrote in his weekly newsletter to the community.

“He was also known for his smile that would light up a room and was a compassionate Wildcat who cared for all of his teammates as well as student-athletes from all our programs. Ty earned his college degree in May and was very proud to represent the University of Arizona as a Wildcat. We are grateful for his impact in the lives of countless members of the Arizona Wildcat community.

“We are keeping the Wells family, as well as Ty’s friends, teammates, colleagues and loved ones, in our thoughts as we remember this tremendous young man."