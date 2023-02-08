Governor Calls for Federal Probe Amid Rising Energy Prices

Photo by Matthew Henry on Unsplash

California Governor Gavin Newsom has called for a federal probe into rising natural gas prices as residents in the state are preparing for even higher energy bills in the coming summer.

In a letter sent earlier this week to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), Newsom asked for an investigation into wholesale natural gas prices that he says have disproportionately spiked in the western part of the United States.

Newsome wrote the following in his letter:

"I urge the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC's) immediate attention to the matter of escalating wholesale natural gas prices impacting customers in California and other western states."

"Since late November 2022, wholesale natural gas prices throughout the West have risen to alarming levels that greatly exceed prices in the rest of the country. Electricity prices in the FERC-regulated California Independent System Operator Market and Western Energy Imbalance Market have similarly escalated because electricity prices are directly affected by wholesale natural gas costs."

"California's residential customers are, consequentially, suffering the economic burden of extreme and unexpectedly high gas and electric utility bills. Our industrial, agricultural, water and wastewater utilities, and commercial sectors are also impacted by these significant utility bill increases. All of this is on top of general inflationary pressures affecting all Californians."

Newsom's call for an investigation comes as natural gas prices around the world have fallen, but select spots along the west coast have risen, with some prices as high as five times more than the U.S. benchmark.

Newsom has also announced that Californians will receive a credit from the state to try and relieve some of the burdens of their utility bills.