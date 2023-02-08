Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.

Romney, speaking to reporters after Biden's speech, said that he confronted Representative George Santos, who has been embroiled in controversy since getting elected in last year's midterm election, calling Santos a "sick puppy."

“I don’t know the exact words I said. He shouldn’t have been there. Look, he’s a sick puppy. He shouldn’t have been there,” Romney said.

“I don’t think he ought to be in Congress, and he certainly shouldn’t be in the aisle trying to shake the hand of the president of the United States and dignitaries coming in. It’s an embarrassment,” he added. "He says that he embellished his record. Look, embellishing is saying you get an A when you get an A-minus. Lying is saying you graduated from a college you didn’t even attend."

Romney continued on, saying that Santos should be removed from Congress and answering "yes" when asked if he was disappointed that Speaker Kevin McCarthy had not called for Santos' resignation.

While Santos did not immediately respond to Romney's comments, he later tweeted out at the former Republican nominee for president, writing "Hey @MittRomney just a reminder that you will NEVER be PRESIDENT!"

Santos has been surrounded by controversy, with multiple prominent members of both parties calling for his resignation after he admitted to fabricating or "embellishing" significant parts of his resume before being elected to Congress.