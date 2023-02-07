Lawmakers Consider Dividing State's Most Populous County

Photo by Matthew Hamilton on Unsplash

Arizona State legislators are reportedly considering dividing up the state's most populous county, a surprising move that proponents say would create better, smaller governments, while opponents call the move a "punishment for an election that a few feels didn’t go the way it should."

Currently, there are two proposed plans in the Arizona legislature that would change Maricopa County. Both of the plans would divide the large county into four new ones: a smaller Maricopa County, Hohokam County, Mogollon County, and O’odham County. Under one of the plans, voters would be able to make the decision whether or not to divide up the county.

If passed the measure would then grant three years for Maricopa County to transition services. The plan was sponsored by state Senator Jake Hoffman, who has previously questioned election results and was a supporter of former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Maricopa County Treasurer John Allen, a Republican, has been openly critical of the plan, stating that he believes it to be a form of "punishment" after the 2022 midterm election did not go the way that some in the legislature believed it was going to, especially in Maricopa County.

Allen, speaking to KTVK-TV in Phoenix says that he believes the bill will unfairly burden taxpayers as new services will need to be created in these new counties, posing a significant upfront cost and going directly against the traditional Republican belief in small government.

"You’ll have to have three new court systems, three new community college board systems,” Allen said. “Whether you have a community college in that district at all, the Maricopa County hospital.”

While the proposed measure has been brought forward in the Arizona legislature, it is unclear if it would be able to gain enough support to continue.