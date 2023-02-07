Senator Accused of Major Ethics Violations

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Several advocacy groups have reportedly filed an ethics complaint against Senator Kyrsten Sinema, alleging that the Arizona senator has been using her staff to conduct tasks that are unrelated to their jobs and instructing them to advance their own money for her personal purchases.

The ethics complaint, which was first reported on by The Hill, was filed by 13 different advocacy groups. They accused Sinema of requiring her staff "conduct a wide variety of activities unrelated to their job responsibilities," which included personal errands, tasks at her private residence, and putting forward their own money for her personal purchases.

In addition to these menial tasks, the complaint makes a much more troubling accusation that Sinema has instructed her staff members to schedule and facilitate political fundraisers and meetings with campaign donors, something that would be in clear violation of Senate Ethics Rules, which state that Congressional staff may not participate in campaign activities while on congressional property or while being paid by their employer.

The complaint stated that the allegations "paint a picture of a Senator who is not only unresponsive to her constituents, but also disrespectful and even abusive to her employees and wholly unconcerned about her obligations under the law."

Many of the advocacy groups behind the complaint are based out of Arizona and urged the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate the allegations.

The new allegations come after a busy few months for Sinema, who recently left the Democratic Party and registered herself as a independent. Democrat Ruben Gallego also announced that he would be running for her seat in the U.S. Senate in 2024, presenting the possibility of a rare three-way race for the seat in the pivotal election.