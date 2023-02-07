Support Craters for Biden in New 2024 Presidential Poll

Photo by The White House via Public Domain

Support for President Joe Biden has appeared to take a significant hit, according to a new poll released by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, as Biden's numbers among Democrats for a potential 2024 bid for reelection crashed 15 points since November, immediately following the midterm election.

President Biden's support for reelection in November sat at around 52 percent but fell to 37 in this newest poll. Pollsters with the AP say that the most likely reason for the drop was from young Democrats, with an incredible 85% of people ages 18-29 saying that they do not want Biden to run again. That number only slightly improves in the 30-44 range, with 83% of respondents saying that they did not want him to run

Somewhat surprisingly, those surveyed have not changed their job approval rating of Biden, with 41% saying that they approve of his job as president, relatively unchanged since the end of last year.

“A majority of Democrats still approve of the job Biden is doing as president, yet their appetite for a reelection campaign has slipped despite his electoral track record. Only 22% of U.S. adults overall say he should run again, down from 29% who said so before last year’s midterm elections,” the AP explained in their poll.

The reasons for the results of this poll could be varied, but one possible discrepancy could come from Biden's age, as the president will turn 81 this year, something that may continue to sit in the back of voters' minds as we approach the 2024 election.

The poll was taken between Jan. 26-30 with a sample size of 1,068 U.S. adults. The poll carries a margin of error of 4.2 percent. The full results of the poll can be found here, via the Associated Press.