Measures to Block TikTok Nationwide Continue as New Plan Unveiled

Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash

Texas Republicans, led by Governor Greg Abbott, have unveiled their plan to block TikTok on all government devices in the state, joining several other state governments, and even Congress, in introducing plans and measures to try and block TikTok from having access to any state devices over potential security risks.

The ban would prohibit the download or use of TikTok and other banned technologies from state-owned devices. These would include cell phones, laptops, tablets, and desktop computers.

“The security risks associated with the use of TikTok on devices used to conduct the important business of our state must not be underestimated or ignored,” Abbott said in a statement.

“Owned by a Chinese company that employs Chinese Communist Party members, TikTok harvests significant amounts of data from a user’s device, including details about a user’s internet activity,” the governor added.

Abbott joins the governors of Ohio, South Dakota, and Maryland in enacting these bans, while the federal government has also shown movement on the issue after Senator Josh Hawley introduced a bill to ban the popular social media app from federal employees. That measure was part of the government funding package passed at the end of 2022 and has been signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Senator Hawley has since introduced another bill that would ban the app nationwide.

TikTok has responded to the bills banning their app, giving the following remarks to The Hill:

“We’re sorry to see the unintended consequences of these rushed TikTok bans—policies that will do nothing to advance cybersecurity—beginning to impact universities’ ability to share information, recruit students, and build communities around athletic teams, student groups, campus publications, and more,” a TikTok spokesperson said.