Feds May Step in After California Suggests Limiting Water to Major Cities

Photo by Justin Wang on Unsplash

One water negotiator believes that talks regarding the use of the Colorado River are heading to the point that the federal government will be forced to step in, something that the states involved have attempted to avoid up until this point.

Tom Buschatzke, director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources, said as much while speaking to The Hill Monday, where he seemed doubtful that the states would be able to come to an agreement without intervention.

“We will continue to try to get an agreement,” said Buschatzke. “The path we’re on seems like the federal government’s going to step in.”

The Colorado River provides water to several states, with them all being divided into two groups: Upper Basin and Lower Basin.

In the Upper Basin there is Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. In the Lower Basin are California, Arizona, and Nevada. The disputes come after the original two agreements that have dictated water distribution until now, which also included an allotment to Mexico, assume a much greater capacity to provide than is currently available from the river.

Recently, it was reported that California suggested in a closed-door meeting modeling a future where the river was significantly cut off from cities such as Phoenix or Las Vegas, something that was a non-starter according to Buschatzke.

“I would not, even under a modeling scenario, agree or ask the federal government to model a scenario in which the Central Arizona Project goes to zero,” Buschatzke said at the time. “I will not do that. The implications would be pretty severe if CAP went to zero. Severe for tribes, severe for cities, severe for industries.”

California's current plan would see the state holding the highest priority in water rights, despite its position towards the end of the water source. Buschatzke criticized that plan as well, saying that it would unfairly give Arizona the biggest cut.

The Biden administration has yet to dive into the growing crisis, but the exact plan if federal intervention becomes necessary is not known.