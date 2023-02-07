Feds May Step in After California Suggests Limiting Water to Major Cities

Daily News Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrzer_0kehSU9G00
Photo byJustin WangonUnsplash

One water negotiator believes that talks regarding the use of the Colorado River are heading to the point that the federal government will be forced to step in, something that the states involved have attempted to avoid up until this point.

Tom Buschatzke, director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources, said as much while speaking to The Hill Monday, where he seemed doubtful that the states would be able to come to an agreement without intervention.

“We will continue to try to get an agreement,” said Buschatzke. “The path we’re on seems like the federal government’s going to step in.”

The Colorado River provides water to several states, with them all being divided into two groups: Upper Basin and Lower Basin.

In the Upper Basin there is Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. In the Lower Basin are California, Arizona, and Nevada. The disputes come after the original two agreements that have dictated water distribution until now, which also included an allotment to Mexico, assume a much greater capacity to provide than is currently available from the river.

Recently, it was reported that California suggested in a closed-door meeting modeling a future where the river was significantly cut off from cities such as Phoenix or Las Vegas, something that was a non-starter according to Buschatzke.

“I would not, even under a modeling scenario, agree or ask the federal government to model a scenario in which the Central Arizona Project goes to zero,” Buschatzke said at the time. “I will not do that. The implications would be pretty severe if CAP went to zero. Severe for tribes, severe for cities, severe for industries.”

California's current plan would see the state holding the highest priority in water rights, despite its position towards the end of the water source. Buschatzke criticized that plan as well, saying that it would unfairly give Arizona the biggest cut.

The Biden administration has yet to dive into the growing crisis, but the exact plan if federal intervention becomes necessary is not known.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Colorado River# Central Arizona Project# Water Supply Southwest

Comments / 86

Published by

Breaking news service run by a team that has covered breaking news on Twitter for almost five years, bringing top stories from the West Coast and the rest of the country to you daily.

Tucson, AZ
6K followers

More from Daily News Now

DHS Hires Law Firm to Combat Possible Impeachment

The Biden administration has reportedly hired a law firm to try and help combat the possible impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. DHS announced the move Friday, announcing that they had signed a contract with Debevoise & Plimpton. The decision comes around a week after Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs had brought forward a second article of impeachment against Mayorkas. It is unclear exactly what role the firm will take on and will likely depend on how House Republicans proceed.

Read full story
2 comments
Arizona State

Newly Introduced Bill Would Penalize Schools That Don't Allow Time for The Pledge of Allegiance

School districts in the state of Arizona are required by law to display the United States Constitution and flag inside of every classroom and to set aside time every day for students to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, although participation is not required.

Read full story
10 comments

Longtime Top Biden Advisor to Step Down

A longtime advisor to President Joe Biden, who has been a member of his staff dating back to his time as vice president, is reportedly stepping down from her position by the end of the month, the White House announced Friday.

Read full story
California State

Another Top Democrat to Announce Bid for High Profile Senate Seat

As we continue towards the 2024 election, the race for the U.S. Senate seat expected to be vacated by longtime California Senator Dianne Feinstein has continued to heat up, as another top Democrat will reportedly announce that they are entering the fray by the end of the month.

Read full story
1 comments

Top Republican Says Biden "Too Old" and "Boring"

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who also ran for president against Donald Trump in 2016, is speaking out against President Joe Biden, calling him too "old" and "boring" to run for president again, according to The Hill.

Read full story
2 comments

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.

Read full story
338 comments
Arizona State

Kari Lake Gets New Gig at CPAC

Republican Kari Lake has reportedly been given a high-profile slot at this year's CPAC Ronald Reagan Dinner, according to CPAC organizers, as the election denier and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate will be featured prominently in the annual conservative event.

Read full story
75 comments

Iconic Retail Chain Announces More Closures Just a Week After Previous Round

An iconic retail chain has announced that it will be closing more locations, including many around the west coast, just a week after it had announced its previous round of closures, as economic conditions continue to force many brands into closures and changes in their operating structure.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

New Poll Shows Surprising Result in Hypothetical 2024 Presidential Race

A newly released poll appears to show a tie in a hypothetical 2024 presidential race between top Republican candidates Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump, as polls since the midterms have continued to show DeSantis as a major possible threat to Trump to win the Republican nomination.

Read full story
644 comments

Major Development Announced On Efforts To Ban Tobacco Products in U.S.

A new study shows widespread support for a ban of tobacco products in the United States, according to new reporting. The study was released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which showed that a majority of U.S. adults favor a ban of the sale of all tobacco products in the United States. The study was conducted using a web panel survey of adults, according to The Hill.

Read full story
1328 comments
Tucson, AZ

Cause Revealed in Unexpected Death of 23-Year-Old Swimming Star

A cause of death has been revealed for 23-year-old collegiate swimming star Ty Wells, who passed away unexpectedly on January 27th. Ty Wells, a swimmer at the University of Arizona, reportedly died due to "secondary to a disseminated streptococcal bacterial infection following a protracted upper respiratory tract infection," according to a medical examiner's report.

Read full story
338 comments
California State

Governor Calls for Federal Probe Amid Rising Energy Prices

California Governor Gavin Newsom has called for a federal probe into rising natural gas prices as residents in the state are preparing for even higher energy bills in the coming summer.

Read full story
7 comments
Utah State

Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance

Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.

Read full story
1654 comments
Maricopa County, AZ

Lawmakers Consider Dividing State's Most Populous County

Arizona State legislators are reportedly considering dividing up the state's most populous county, a surprising move that proponents say would create better, smaller governments, while opponents call the move a "punishment for an election that a few feels didn’t go the way it should."

Read full story
39 comments
Arizona State

Senator Accused of Major Ethics Violations

Several advocacy groups have reportedly filed an ethics complaint against Senator Kyrsten Sinema, alleging that the Arizona senator has been using her staff to conduct tasks that are unrelated to their jobs and instructing them to advance their own money for her personal purchases.

Read full story
732 comments

Support Craters for Biden in New 2024 Presidential Poll

Support for President Joe Biden has appeared to take a significant hit, according to a new poll released by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, as Biden's numbers among Democrats for a potential 2024 bid for reelection crashed 15 points since November, immediately following the midterm election.

Read full story
344 comments
Texas State

Measures to Block TikTok Nationwide Continue as New Plan Unveiled

Texas Republicans, led by Governor Greg Abbott, have unveiled their plan to block TikTok on all government devices in the state, joining several other state governments, and even Congress, in introducing plans and measures to try and block TikTok from having access to any state devices over potential security risks.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Longtime Top Republican Dies

Harry Whittington, a longtime Republican and attorney from Texas who was involved in the national incident with Dick Cheney that made headlines after the vice president accidentally shot someone while hunting, has reportedly died at the age of 95.

Read full story
665 comments
California State

Long-time Congresswoman Hired For TV News Job

Popular Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier of California made the decision not to seek re-election to the House of Representatives in 2022, and instead made her intentions known that she would retire and head back to her home state of California.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy