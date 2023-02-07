California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water Supply

Photo by Mike Newbry on Unsplash

As the debate over the future of the Colorado River and its availability as a crucial water supply source for major cities throughout the Southwest continues, the state of California, in a closed-door meeting, suggested the idea and prospects of cutting off the river from multiple major cities, including Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Reports of the closed-door meeting were first made by CNN, citing several sources. California officials reportedly suggested modeling of the future of water consumption in the West follow the "law of the river," which would give agricultural districts the first choice of water. This would then give major cities throughout the region, including Los Angeles, the second choice at water despite their high dependency on the Colorado River.

The proposal was reportedly quickly batted away with some officials quickly voicing concerns over even the thought of it happening.

"If you want to model cutting off most or all of the water supply of 27 million Americans, you can go through the exercise but implementing that on the ground would have the direst consequence for almost 10% of the country,” John Enstminger, the general manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authority said.

Arizona water official Tom Buschatzke did not speak on the conversations had during the meeting, but told CNN that he is staunchly opposed to anything that would bring the Central Arizona Project to zero.

“I would not, even under a modeling scenario, agree or ask the federal government to model a scenario in which the Central Arizona Project goes to zero,” Buschatzke said. “I will not do that. The implications would be pretty severe if CAP went to zero. Severe for tribes, severe for cities, severe for industries.”