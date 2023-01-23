Iconic Retail Chain Announces More Store Closures

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

As economic conditions continue to impact both businesses and the general public, several organizations have had to resort to drastic measures in order to cut costs and try and stay afloat, including Bed Bath & Beyond, which has announced yet another round of store closures.

Bed Bath & Beyond, in an announcement last week, says that it will be closing 62 more locations, including some buybuy Baby stores, bringing their total number of shuttered locations to 120 across the country.

The company did not give any specific reasons for the closures but did say that the company is on track for its plans to complete store closures by the end of the 2022 fiscal year in February.

Bed Bath & Beyond reported a sales decline of 33%, losing $393 million in the third quarter, citing "lower customer traffic and reduced levels of inventory availability." They are the latest company to announce widespread closures and cuts, joining the likes of Party City, Macy's, Sears, who has been suffering from poor sales for several years now, Morphe, and the arts and crafts supply store Joann.

In Arizona, several Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing, with a list of the closures of their main stores, buy buy BABY stores, and Harmon stores below, per The Arizona Republic: