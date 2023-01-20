Congressman Expected to Launch 2024 Senate Bid

Photo by United States Congress - Office of Ruben Gallego via Public domain

As we continue to approach 2024, which will feature several key races in both the United States Senate and the House of Representatives, not to mention the most prominent battle for the presidency, several prospective candidates are beginning to lay out their plans for the election cycle and announce whether or not they will be pursuing office in the crucial election.

Representative Ruben Gallego, one of those prospective candidates, is now expected to be announcing his candidacy for a senate seat next week, looking to try to take over the seat currently held by Kyrsten Sinema, a former Arizona Democrat who recently switched to Independent after what she claimed were differences between her and the party.

Gallego, a rising Democrat, has been rumored to try and challenge Sinema for the position, especially after she announced that she would be leaving the party. Sinema has announced that she would run for reelection but has not formally filed her candidacy, according to the Arizona Republic's Ronald J. Hansen.

Several Republicans are also eying the seat, which could turn into a rare three-candidate race for a seat in the U.S. Senate. Gallego, a retired U.S. Marine, is one of the senior members of the House Armed Services Committee and the Natural Resources Committee, a prominent position on Capitol Hill.

He has been a vocal critic of Sinema while both have been in Congress, taking aim at her and Senator Joe Manchin over the Senate's failed effort to change the filibuster rule to pass voting rights legislation, saying that the two, who refused to alter the rule, “care more about arcane Senate rules than protecting your vote.”